Home Nation

Domicile policy a ploy to shift focus: Jharkhand ex-CM Raghubar Das

Das further added that Soren is misleading the people as his speech in the Assembly is contradictory with his decision in the cabinet meeting.

Published: 24th September 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand ex-CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand ex-CM Raghubar Das (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another attack on Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the recent Cabinet decisions taken to define domicile policy, former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das has alleged that the entire exercise was done to divert people’s attention from illegal mining, for which the Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet claiming that the CM’s representative is involved in the scam.

Das further added that Soren is misleading the people as his speech in the Assembly is contradictory to his decision in the cabinet meeting. Talking to the media at state BJP headquarters in Ranchi on Friday, Das also shared a video in which Soren could be heard saying that domicile policy cannot be defined on the basis of 1932 ‘Khatiyan’ and 27 per cent OBC reservation, and if any such decision is taken, it will not stand in the court for long.

“Despite the fact that it will be the contempt of the High Court, Soren is moving forward with an intention to misguide the people,” said Das. This is next to impossible as when the matter of 1932 Khatiyan had reached before the HC, it had termed it unconstitutional, he said.

Das further said that Soren is not intentional to formulate the domicile policy as according to them, the decisions will not be implemented till it is included in the ninth schedule of the constitution, which is not possible at all. The former CM also said that in 2016, the BJP government had identified those as locals who are residing in the state for last 30 years or have been born in Jharkhand or have name of their ancestors in land record locals ensured appointment of locals for class III and IV job for four years.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raghubar Das Hemant Soren Jharkhand domicile policy 1932 Khatiyan
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp