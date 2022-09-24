Domicile policy a ploy to shift focus: Jharkhand ex-CM Raghubar Das

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another attack on Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the recent Cabinet decisions taken to define domicile policy, former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das has alleged that the entire exercise was done to divert people’s attention from illegal mining, for which the Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet claiming that the CM’s representative is involved in the scam.

Das further added that Soren is misleading the people as his speech in the Assembly is contradictory to his decision in the cabinet meeting. Talking to the media at state BJP headquarters in Ranchi on Friday, Das also shared a video in which Soren could be heard saying that domicile policy cannot be defined on the basis of 1932 ‘Khatiyan’ and 27 per cent OBC reservation, and if any such decision is taken, it will not stand in the court for long.

“Despite the fact that it will be the contempt of the High Court, Soren is moving forward with an intention to misguide the people,” said Das. This is next to impossible as when the matter of 1932 Khatiyan had reached before the HC, it had termed it unconstitutional, he said.

Das further said that Soren is not intentional to formulate the domicile policy as according to them, the decisions will not be implemented till it is included in the ninth schedule of the constitution, which is not possible at all. The former CM also said that in 2016, the BJP government had identified those as locals who are residing in the state for last 30 years or have been born in Jharkhand or have name of their ancestors in land record locals ensured appointment of locals for class III and IV job for four years.

