Guests at UP wedding asked to show Aadhaar cards

Some of the guests made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media.

By IANS

AMROHA (UP): In a seemingly bizarre incident, guests at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district were asked to show their Aadhaar cards before they were allowed to pick up dinner plates.

The incident took place in Hasanpur where two sisters were getting married at the same venue.

Their family began panicking when they saw a huge turnout of guests, many of whom seemed strangers, and then decided to ask the guests to show their Aadhaar cards before they were allowed to enter the dining area.

While a number of genuine guests who had come without their Aadhaar cards, saw this as an insult and left the venue without eating, several others who had their Aadhaar cards went in and enjoyed the meal.

