45 held in connection with Bihar riots, normalcy restored: Police

The communal riots at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns sparked off late Thursday and continued till Friday.

Published: 01st April 2023 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PATNA: Altogether 45 people have been arrested in connection with communal riots at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns that erupted during the Ram Navami festivities, the state police headquarters said on Saturday.

In a statement, the PHQ also asserted that "normalcy has been restored" in both places though senior officers were camping in the affected areas by way of caution and heavy deployment of forces continued.

In Sasaram, where Rohtas district is headquartered, 18 people have been arrested in connection with the violence and arson that had left the administration in a tizzy given a scheduled programme of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

In Bihar Sharif, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's home district Nalanda is headquartered, 27 people have been arrested, added the PHQ statement.

