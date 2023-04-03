Process to identify people eligible for DD Free Dish in remote, tribal, LWE and broders areas begin

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has started working on a mechanism to identify people staying in remote, tribal, left-wing extremist (LWE) and border areas to provide DD Free Dish. The union cabinet in January approved the Broadcast Infrastructure Network Development (BIND) scheme with an outlay of Rs 2539.61 crore for modernisation and expansion of All India Radio and Doordarshan entailing free distribution of direct-to-home (DTH) set-top boxes.

According to the ministry, to identify the beneficiaries under the scheme concerned district magistrates (DMs) will be an authority.

The DMs will upload the details of the person, who will be eligible for the DD Free Dish, on the portal being developed for the purpose.

“A dedicated portal is being developed and concerned district collectors will propose the name of the person, who will be eligible under the scheme. They (DMs) will identify at their level and information will be put on the centralised portal. Information and proposals will come through DMs only,” said Apurva Chandra, secretary, of the information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry.

The BIND scheme is to enable the public broadcaster to undertake a major upgradation of its facilities with better infrastructure which will widen its reach, including in the LWE, border and strategic areas and provide high-quality content to the viewers.

Earlier, Gaurav Dwivedi, chief executive officer (CEO) of Prasar Bharati told The New Indian Express (TNIE) that as part of major upgradation and expansion scheme, Prasar Bharati had planned to augment the capacity of its Doordarshan (DD) Free Dish from existing 166 to about 250 channels.

On the reach and expansion of DD Free Dish, Chandra said that in the recently concluded auction, Prasar Bharti has earned about 30 per cent more income than the last year through the auction of about 70 slots. “It was Rs 760 crore last year and the recent auction has fetched nearly Rs 1,030 crore. On average, one channel auctioned for Rs 15 crore. It indicates that the bidders have a fair idea that Free Dish has more subscribers and their reach is enhanced through Free Dish.”

NEW DELHI: The Centre has started working on a mechanism to identify people staying in remote, tribal, left-wing extremist (LWE) and border areas to provide DD Free Dish. The union cabinet in January approved the Broadcast Infrastructure Network Development (BIND) scheme with an outlay of Rs 2539.61 crore for modernisation and expansion of All India Radio and Doordarshan entailing free distribution of direct-to-home (DTH) set-top boxes. According to the ministry, to identify the beneficiaries under the scheme concerned district magistrates (DMs) will be an authority. The DMs will upload the details of the person, who will be eligible for the DD Free Dish, on the portal being developed for the purpose.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “A dedicated portal is being developed and concerned district collectors will propose the name of the person, who will be eligible under the scheme. They (DMs) will identify at their level and information will be put on the centralised portal. Information and proposals will come through DMs only,” said Apurva Chandra, secretary, of the information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry. The BIND scheme is to enable the public broadcaster to undertake a major upgradation of its facilities with better infrastructure which will widen its reach, including in the LWE, border and strategic areas and provide high-quality content to the viewers. Earlier, Gaurav Dwivedi, chief executive officer (CEO) of Prasar Bharati told The New Indian Express (TNIE) that as part of major upgradation and expansion scheme, Prasar Bharati had planned to augment the capacity of its Doordarshan (DD) Free Dish from existing 166 to about 250 channels. On the reach and expansion of DD Free Dish, Chandra said that in the recently concluded auction, Prasar Bharti has earned about 30 per cent more income than the last year through the auction of about 70 slots. “It was Rs 760 crore last year and the recent auction has fetched nearly Rs 1,030 crore. On average, one channel auctioned for Rs 15 crore. It indicates that the bidders have a fair idea that Free Dish has more subscribers and their reach is enhanced through Free Dish.”