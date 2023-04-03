Ruckus over Adani issue: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Home Nation

The opposition MPs wore black, considered as a mark of protest, to oppose the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Published: 03rd April 2023 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in the pre-lunch session on Monday as MPs from the Congress and other opposition parties created a ruckus, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Probe into charges against the Adani Group.

Congress MPs came dressed in black clothes while TMC members sported black face masks.

They and other opposition MPs began shouting slogans as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called for laying of the listed official papers on the table of the House at the start of day's proceedings.

No sooner had the papers been laid than Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The opposition MPs wore black, considered as a mark of protest, to oppose the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

"Modi-Adani bhai-bhai," they shouted, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MPs also raised slogans demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group.

The Adani Group has denied all the charges.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday after obituary references to sitting MP Girish Bapat and former MP Innocent who passed away recently.

Bapat, who was a sitting BJP MP from Pune, passed away on March 29 while Innocent, a former independent MP from Chalakudy constituency in Thrissur, passed away on March 26.

Lok Sabha now adjourns for a few hours as mark of respect for a sitting member who has passed away.

Earlier, the House used to adjourn for the day after paying obituary to a sitting member who has passed away.

