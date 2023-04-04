Home Nation

Finally, Indore civic body razes illegal construction of temple

It was at this park where the roof of a bavdi (step-well) inside the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhoolelal Temple premises had caved in on Thursday, killing the devotees. 

Published: 04th April 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue teams , Indore

Rescue teams had swung into action to save devotees on Friday| pti

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) embarked on a demolition drive on Monday against encroachments at a park in the Sneh Nagar locality of Indore, the country’s cleanest city, which reportedly contributed to the temple tragedy which left 36 devotees dead and 17 injured while attending a Ram Navami pooja.

At this park, the roof of a bavdi (step-well) inside the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhoolelal Temple premises had caved in on Thursday, killing the devotees. According to local residents, Sneh Nagar Garden was one of the biggest parks in the city till a few decades back, when a multi-purpose recreational centre for kids was slated to come up in the late 1980s. But continuous encroachments there by people with political patronage saw multiple illegal structures coming up there. 

Despite repeated complaints to the IMC to remove the encroachments, it merely issued notices to the culprits in 2022 and January 2023, the residents had alleged after the tragedy unfolded on Thursday. 
They also alleged that local BJP MP Shankar Lalwani was backing the office bearers of the trust managing the private temple, two of whom have been booked by city police for culpable homicide not amounting 
to murder, but have not yet been arrested.

Meanwhile, alleging that the IMC demolished an ancient temple in the name of removing encroachments, the Bajrang Dal’s Indore convener Tannu Sharma – who, incidentally, was booked for making abusive remarks against Prophet Muhammad a few weeks back – has called for a public protest against the move on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Indore temple tragedy: Drive launched to remove encroachments from religious complex, idols shifted 

It was not just the Sneh Nagar Garden from where the IMC removed the encroachments on Monday. The drive was also undertaken against encroachments on wells/step-wells at Dhakkan Wala Kuan, Sukhlia and Qila Road Gadra Khedi. 

The IMC also issued notices to ensure the removal of similar encroachments at other water bodies, including wells and step-wells at 18 different places in at least 12 municipal zones of the city. On Friday, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a state-wide drive to remove encroachments from water bodies, particularly wells and step-wells, and punish those found responsible for open bore wells anywhere in the state.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indore Municipal Corporation demolition drive illegal construction of temple
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp