Ranchi Diary: BJP to corner Soren Govt on recruitment

BJP to corner Soren Govt on recruitment

For the first time in the last three years of JMM-led alliance rule in Jharkhand, BJP will be staging an agitation against the Hemant Soren government on April 11 over unemployment, corruption and ‘deteriorating’ law and order in the state. As per BJP functionaries, workers from 32,000 villages of the state will respond to the ‘Ranchi Chalo’ slogan and stage a massive stir in front of the state Secretariat.

They claimed that public anger is rising over the ruling party’s unfulfilled poll promise of 2019 to generate employment, while the state is knee-deep in corruption and financial irregularities.

Rural secretariats to be equipped with internet

To ensure that the rural pockets of the state work seamlessly through the benefits of the services and schemes run by the state government, all 4,345 Panchayat Secretariats will be equipped with internet and ATM in Jharkhand.

As per government sources, paved roads and a common service centre are among the other few amenities along with an Indian Postal Bank branch which will be made available to each and every Panchayat Secretariat in the State. According to officials, a blueprint has already been prepared for the same, saying that the initiative will improve villagers’ standard of living.

Lone tiger sighted in PTR goes missing

The tiger, which was sighted after a gap of three years on March 17 in Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), has gone missing as it has neither been sighted manually not recorded in the trap cameras installed in the region to track the animal. According to forest officials, they have no clue where it has gone and no instance of any killing has been found in the region.

The tiger was last seen climbing the hillocks located on the borders of north division of PTR and Latehar three days back. There is a possibility that the tiger might be resting there. The tiger allegedly attacked three persons injuring them in PTR area during the last days of its stay in Jharkhand.

