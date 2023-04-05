Home Nation

'Communal mindset': India slams OIC for its remarks on Ram Navami violence

This reaction came after OIC issued a statement expressing deep concern over acts of violence and vandalism targeting the Muslim community in several states in India during Ram Navmi.

Published: 05th April 2023 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has condemned the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) statement made on India where they have denounced the alleged acts of violence against minorities.

“We strongly condemn the statement issued by OIC Secretariat regarding India. This is one more example of their communal mindset and anti-India agenda. OIC only does its reputation damage by being consistently manipulated by anti-India forces,” said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This reaction came after OIC issued a statement expressing deep concern over acts of violence and vandalism targeting the Muslim community in several states in India during Ram Navmi. This included the burning of a Madrasa.

“The OIC general secretariat denounces such acts of violence and vandalism which are a vivid reflection of Islamophobia and systematic targeting of the Muslim community,” the OIC statement added.

OIC is a 57-member group of Muslim countries. 

The OIC general secretariat called upon Indian authorities to take form action against instigators and perpetrators of such acts of violence which they alleged are targeting the Muslim community.

The last time India spoke about the OIC was in December 2022 when OIC’s secretary general Hussein Brahim Tala visited Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. 

“Let me reiterate that OIC has no locus standi in matters related to J&K which is an integral part of India. Any attempt at meddling in India’s internal matter by OIC or its Secretary General,” MEA had said adding that the OIC had lost its credibility by taking a blatantly communal, partisan and incorrect approach.

