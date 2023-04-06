Home Nation

Fire breaks out in Siliguri plastic bottle factory; no casualty

Godowns and several other small factories are located nearby.

By PTI

SILIGURI: A fire broke out in a plastic bottle manufacturing unit located in a congested area of Siliguri city in Darjeeling district on Thursday evening, a fire brigade official said here.

No casualty has been reported.

Four fire tenders fought for around an hour to bring the blaze under control.

The fire was noticed at around 4 pm when smoke started billowing out of the burning factory spreading panic in Thakurtala area close to the city's Eastern Bypass.

Siliguri fire department official Ajit Ghosh said chemicals were kept in the bottle manufacturing factory and the blaze might have originated from those products.

Comments

