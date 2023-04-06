Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto passes away at 56

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Education Minister and senior JMM firebrand leader Jagarnath Mahto, 56, passed away during treatment at a Chennai Hospital on Thursday morning.

He was airlifted to MGM Chennai after his health condition suddenly deteriorated and he did not show any sign of improvement at Paras Hospital in the Jharkhand capital on March 14. Mahto had been suffering from lung problems after he underwent lung transplantation after being infected by COVID-19. His health has not been stable since then.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed condolences on his demise. "Irreparable damage! Our Tiger Jagarnath Da is no more! Today Jharkhand has lost one of its great agitators, combative, hardworking and popular leader. Respected Jagarnath Mahato ji passed away during treatment in Chennai. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult hour of grief,” Soren tweeted.

Mahto, a matriculate, came into the limelight when he enrolled in a school in Bokaro, which was set up by him in 2006, to complete his studies. Mahto said he has taken admission as an Inter-Arts student to remove the blot of being termed an 'under-qualified' education minister.

“I would like to tell people that there is no age for learning and one can get an education at any point of time as it only requires willpower,” said Mahto. Taking admission in the institution is purely his own decision as he felt like pursuing his studies further, he added.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative to boost the morale of the students performing well in their exams, Mahto handed over Alto cars to state toppers of Class 10th and 12th in Jharkhand. A provision had been made by the state government to give prize money of Rs 3 lakh, 2 lakh and 1 lakh respectively to the first, second and third toppers respectively in each of the three streams -- science, arts and commerce -- of the Intermediate course.

