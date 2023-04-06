Home Nation

Zambian student dies after falling from 8th floor in Greater Noida

Mwaba M Bwalya, in his early 20s, was immediately rushed to a hospital after the incident, where the doctors declared him dead.

By PTI

GREATER NOIDA: A Zambian national died in Greater Noida after allegedly falling off the eighth-floor balcony of his rented apartment, police officials said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mwaba M Bwalya, a 22-year-old student, who was living at Jaypee Aman Society where the incident took place around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, they said.

"He lived in a three-bedroom apartment with two more flatmates, both of whom are from Zambia. All three had come to India for studies at the Sharda University," a police spokesperson said.

After the incident, the youth was taken to a hospital but he did not survive, the official added.

According to a Sharda University official, he had come to India for admission in the BBA course of the varsity for the 2021-22 academic session.

"However, he had flunked the first semester exams and after that he did not attend any class," university spokesperson Ajit Kumar told PTI, adding that he did not even come to college for almost a year now.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and informed the deceased's family in Zambia as well as the country's embassy in India.

Meanwhile, forensic teams have started a probe while further legal proceedings are being carried out at the local Knowledge Park police station, the police added.

