Home Nation

As Covid cases surge, Health Minister asks states to ramp up tests, identify hotspots

Officials said 25 health ministers were present at the meeting called to review the public health preparedness for containment and management of Covid-19

Published: 07th April 2023 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Covid-19 cases touched 6050, the highest in 202 days (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Covid-19 cases touched 6,050, the highest in 202 days, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a review meeting with state health ministers and directed them to identify emergency hotspots, ramp up testing and ensure hospital infrastructure readiness.

He also asked state health ministers to review preparedness for Covid-19 management with district administrations and public health officials on April 8 and 9 and to visit the health facilities and review the mock drills to be conducted on April 10 and 11.

After the meeting, the minister tweeted, “Chaired a meeting to review COVID-19 situation with the Health Ministers of the States & Union Territories. Stressed on increasing covid testing & genome sequencing along with following COVID-appropriate behaviour. We have to be alert & avoid spreading any unnecessary fear.”

ALSO READ | 400% rise in Covid-19 cases in India in two weeks, but testing yet to pick up

“Requested all the health ministers to review health facilities and infrastructure in their respective states & also visit the hospital on April 10 & 11 when a COVID mock drill will be conducted across the country,” he tweeted.

On Friday, 13 deaths were reported in the country. India has been witnessing a steady increase in Covid-19 cases, with average daily cases rising to 4,188 in the week ending April 7 from 571 in the week ending April 17, and weekly positivity up to 3.02% in the week ending April 7.

88,503 average daily cases have been reported globally simultaneously, with the top five countries contributing 62.6% of global issues in the last week.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is closely tracking one variant of interest, XBB.1.5 and six other variants are also being monitored -BQ.1, BA.2.75, CH.1.1, XBB, XBF and XBB.1.16.

The minister said that while Omicron and its sub-lineages remain the predominant variant, most assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape.

ALSO READ | India's rising Covid cases: Experts say common cold-like spread suggests endemicity, urge precaution

The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6% in February to 35.8% in March. However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported, he said.

Present at the meeting were Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangaswamy, who also holds the health portfolio, Kerala Health Minister Veena George, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Thiru Ma Subramanian, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Telangana Health Minister Thanneeru Harish Rao, Odisha Health Minister Niranjan Pujari, Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj among others.

Officials said 25 health ministers were present at the meeting called to review the public health preparedness for containment and management of Covid-19 and the progress of the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign, given the recent upsurge in cases in some states.

Though, health ministers of West Bengal and Bihar did not attend the meet, their officials participated in the virtual meet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Mansukh Mandaviya
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp