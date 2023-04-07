Home Nation

Congress mulls roping in starlets, social media icons for MP assembly polls

The weakest assembly seats for the Congress may well see the most surprising faces as candidates of the grand old party in the year end polls in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 07th April 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File Photo| PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The weakest assembly seats for the Congress may well see the most surprising faces as candidates of the grand old party in the year-end polls in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

According to sources, the party is exploring the possibility of fielding newcomers, including young faces from the film and television world (who may be new to politics, but their families have been sworn Congress ideology backers from generations) on the weakest seats. 

The new candidates may also include social media icons/influencers and celebrity orators, who have a big fan following. These saffron strongholds on which BJP has been invincible for decades are particularly spread in Malwa-Nimar, Bundelkhand, Vindhya and Central MP regions.

There are around 66 weak seats, which the Congress has failed to win since the last two to six or eight polls. Such seats, include Govindpura seat of Bhopal which has been BJP’s citadel since 1980, Rehli in Sagar district of Bundelkhand, where the party has been losing to BJP since 1985, Indore-II, Khandwa (BJP winning since 1990), Indore-II and Sagar seats (saffron forts since 1993), Naryawali, Indore-V, Neemuch and Jawad (BJP winning since 2003) and Mandsaur and Narela-Bhopal (won by sitting BJP MLAs since 2008).

State Congress president Kamal Nath has made it clear multiple times that candidates in the weakest seats would be decided first (six months before polls). Former CM and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh has been tasked with preparing the party for these seats. He is regularly touring these constituencies and holding open dialogues with party workers there. State Congress sources also claimed that the party may not only finalize candidates first on the 60-odd weak seats but also on 30-40 seats, which are its strongest bets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Elections Madhya Pradesh Polls Congress Kamal Nath
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp