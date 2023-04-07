Home Nation

Four children charred to death in house fire in Uttarakhand

The fire was so fierce that the entire house was gutted which leads to the explosion of other cylinders, kept in the house, one after another.

Published: 07th April 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Dehradun Fire incident

Four children were killed and four other injured in a massive fire that broke out in a multi- storey building in Dehradun (Photo | ANI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Four children were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a multi-storey house last evening near Tuni Bridge, 155 km from the capital, due to the explosion of a cylinder.

The fire was so fierce that the entire house was gutted which leads to the explosion of other cylinders, kept in the house, one after another.

According to police sources, the fire broke out in Surat Ram Joshi's four-storey building in Tuni at 4 pm. Along with the landlord, five families live on rent in the building. The tenants had five children, two men and a woman inside the house at the time of the fire.

In the evening, one of the renters, Vicky's wife Kusum was changing the LPG cylinder in the kitchen, when suddenly the cylinder caught fire. Kusum tried to extinguish the fire, but the fire started engulfing the house.

According to SDRF personnel engaged in fire fighting and rescue work, "When members of other families raised an alarm after seeing smoke coming out of the house, nearby villagers rushed to the spot. On receiving information from the police and fire brigade, local teams rushed to the spot to douse the fire. It is
said that due to the low water in the vehicle, it was finished in just ten minutes. By the time the fire brigade team came back with water, the fire had engulfed the entire house".

The Uttarkashi DM sent a fire brigade vehicle from Mori, but by then it was too late.

Four children inside the house died in the fire. The deceased have been identified as Gunjan (10), daughter of Trilok, Of Jakta, Tuni; Riddhi (10) daughter of Jaylal of Biktad, Himachal Pradesh; Adira alias Mishti (6) daughter of Vicky Chauhan of Patala, Tuni and Sejal (3) daughter of Vicky Chauhan of Patala, Tuni.

Others -- Vicky Chauhan, Bhagat, Kusum and Swati (15) suffered burn injuries. They somehow got out. Kusum's condition is critical and she has been referred to a higher centre.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Congress regional MLAs Pritam Singh, Munna Singh Chauhan and Zila Panchayat president Madhu Chauhan expressed deep grief over the accident.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tuni Bridge Uttarakhand Dehradun fire incident
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp