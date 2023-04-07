Four children charred to death in house fire in Uttarakhand

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Four children were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a multi-storey house last evening near Tuni Bridge, 155 km from the capital, due to the explosion of a cylinder.

#WATCH | Four people died during a massive fire that broke out in a house last evening near Tuni bridge in Dehradun district. Several fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire: District administration pic.twitter.com/UUlmIDIFYo — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 7, 2023

The fire was so fierce that the entire house was gutted which leads to the explosion of other cylinders, kept in the house, one after another.

According to police sources, the fire broke out in Surat Ram Joshi's four-storey building in Tuni at 4 pm. Along with the landlord, five families live on rent in the building. The tenants had five children, two men and a woman inside the house at the time of the fire.

In the evening, one of the renters, Vicky's wife Kusum was changing the LPG cylinder in the kitchen, when suddenly the cylinder caught fire. Kusum tried to extinguish the fire, but the fire started engulfing the house.

According to SDRF personnel engaged in fire fighting and rescue work, "When members of other families raised an alarm after seeing smoke coming out of the house, nearby villagers rushed to the spot. On receiving information from the police and fire brigade, local teams rushed to the spot to douse the fire. It is

said that due to the low water in the vehicle, it was finished in just ten minutes. By the time the fire brigade team came back with water, the fire had engulfed the entire house".

The Uttarkashi DM sent a fire brigade vehicle from Mori, but by then it was too late.

Four children inside the house died in the fire. The deceased have been identified as Gunjan (10), daughter of Trilok, Of Jakta, Tuni; Riddhi (10) daughter of Jaylal of Biktad, Himachal Pradesh; Adira alias Mishti (6) daughter of Vicky Chauhan of Patala, Tuni and Sejal (3) daughter of Vicky Chauhan of Patala, Tuni.

Others -- Vicky Chauhan, Bhagat, Kusum and Swati (15) suffered burn injuries. They somehow got out. Kusum's condition is critical and she has been referred to a higher centre.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Congress regional MLAs Pritam Singh, Munna Singh Chauhan and Zila Panchayat president Madhu Chauhan expressed deep grief over the accident.





