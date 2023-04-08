Experts puzzled over National Green Tribunal's order on Andaman and Nicobar infrastructure projects

Jitendra Choubey By

Legal experts and environmentalists are baffled over the decision of the green court orders on reviewing of Environmental Clearance (EC) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands integrated infrastructure projects by the same set of people who once gave environmental clearance to the project.

In its order, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has admitted some basic violations made to EC (Environmental Clearance) to the project. However, It has asked the same people to review its violations.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation (ANIDCO) has been developing the project, which values at Rs 72000 crore. It constitutes a transshipment terminal, airport, township and solar-based power plant on the Great Nicobar Island. The project requires a diversion of 130.75 Sq. Km of forest land.

The NGT’s constituted High Power Committee which will be headed by Secretary, MoEF&CC, and members will be the Chief Secretary, A&N, Zoological and Botanical Survey of India, Central Pollution Control Board, a nominee of Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, a nominee of Secretary, Ministry of Shipping and Director, Wildlife Institute of India.

“I welcome the court order which put a temporary halt to the project for the time being, which will make government rethink the project’s design,” says Dr Manish Chandi, senior environmentalist studying the ecology of the islands for over two decades. “However, I am disappointed over the composition of the committee, which is not independent,” he said.

One of the committee members is NITI Ayog who only proposed the project in 2019.

“I feel NGT is setting a wrong precedent which will compromise the safeguard of environment, forest, wildlife in future,” says Debadityo Sinha, an expert on environmental laws.

“Any project should follow through the rigorous scientific process and mitigation hierarchy,” adds Sinha.

“We are not against defence establishment project but other aspects of the project such as trans-shipment, a township which is causing irreparable damage to the pristine environment and compromising the tribal rights over their land under forest rights act,” explains Chandi.

