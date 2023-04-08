Home Nation

Experts puzzled over National Green Tribunal's order on Andaman and Nicobar infrastructure projects

In its order, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has admitted some basic violations made to EC (Environmental Clearance) to the project. However, It has asked the same people to review its violations.

Published: 08th April 2023 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Image used for Representational Purpose Only. (Photo | www.andamans.gov.in)

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

Legal experts and environmentalists are baffled over the decision of the green court orders on reviewing of Environmental Clearance (EC) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands integrated infrastructure projects by the same set of people who once gave environmental clearance to the project.

In its order, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has admitted some basic violations made to EC (Environmental Clearance) to the project. However, It has asked the same people to review its violations.  

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation (ANIDCO) has been developing the project, which values at Rs 72000 crore. It constitutes a transshipment terminal, airport, township and solar-based power plant on the Great Nicobar Island. The project requires a diversion of 130.75 Sq. Km of forest land.

The NGT’s constituted High Power Committee which will be headed by Secretary, MoEF&CC, and members will be the Chief Secretary, A&N, Zoological and Botanical Survey of India, Central Pollution Control Board, a nominee of Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, a nominee of Secretary, Ministry of Shipping and Director, Wildlife Institute of India.

“I welcome the court order which put a temporary halt to the project for the time being, which will make government rethink the project’s design,” says Dr Manish Chandi, senior environmentalist studying the ecology of the islands for over two decades. “However, I am disappointed over the composition of the committee, which is not independent,” he said.

One of the committee members is NITI Ayog who only proposed the project in 2019.

“I feel NGT is setting a wrong precedent which will compromise the safeguard of environment, forest, wildlife in future,” says Debadityo Sinha, an expert on environmental laws.

“Any project should follow through the rigorous scientific process and mitigation hierarchy,” adds Sinha.

“We are not against defence establishment project but other aspects of the project such as trans-shipment, a township which is causing irreparable damage to the pristine environment and compromising the tribal rights over their land under forest rights act,” explains Chandi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andaman and Nicobar Integrated infrastructure projects NGT
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp