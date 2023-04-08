Home Nation

RSS leader Bhagwat says Hindu Saints known for services better than Christian missionaries

Bhagwat stressed the importance of considering everyone as equal and providing strength to weaker individuals in society.

Published: 08th April 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Rashtriya Sewa Sangam in Jaipur on Friday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Rashtriya Sewa Sangam in Jaipur on Friday. (Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A three-day Rashtriya Sewa Sangam of the RSS began in Jaipur on Friday and was inaugurated by RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat. During his address on Good Friday, Bhagwat emphasised that the service provided by Hindu saints to Indian society is way better than that of Christian missionaries.

The RSS has often criticised Christian missionary schools and institutions for their alleged efforts to convert people. Bhagwat noted that members of the missionary society were providing services by running hospitals and schools worldwide. However, after observing the work done by Hindu saints across the country, he realised that the saints were doing an excellent job, even better than the missionaries.

“When we talk of services, common people mention the names of missionaries who run schools and many organizations across the world. However, the service rendered by Hindu saints are no less. It came to my notice that the services of the saints who are engaged in spiritual works in four states of south India are many times more than the service of the missionaries put together.”

“There cannot be any measure of service, it is not a matter of competition, it is a natural expression of man. If India wants to grow, then every person of India has to bring himself to give service with a smile. When people started serving the Sangh, they came to know that many people were doing many types of service in our country”. Bhagwat said India’s society is of real human beings, they have compassion, not just sympathy.  Compassion is one of the four legs of society.

He further mentioned that Sangh has been serving society since inception, and everyone has the potential for service, which needs to be awakened. The Sangh is currently striving to create a healthy society through service. Bhagwat stressed the importance of considering everyone as equal and providing strength to weaker individuals in society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS Mohan Bhagwat Good Friday
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp