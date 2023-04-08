RSS leader Bhagwat says Hindu Saints known for services better than Christian missionaries

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A three-day Rashtriya Sewa Sangam of the RSS began in Jaipur on Friday and was inaugurated by RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat. During his address on Good Friday, Bhagwat emphasised that the service provided by Hindu saints to Indian society is way better than that of Christian missionaries.

The RSS has often criticised Christian missionary schools and institutions for their alleged efforts to convert people. Bhagwat noted that members of the missionary society were providing services by running hospitals and schools worldwide. However, after observing the work done by Hindu saints across the country, he realised that the saints were doing an excellent job, even better than the missionaries.

“When we talk of services, common people mention the names of missionaries who run schools and many organizations across the world. However, the service rendered by Hindu saints are no less. It came to my notice that the services of the saints who are engaged in spiritual works in four states of south India are many times more than the service of the missionaries put together.”

“There cannot be any measure of service, it is not a matter of competition, it is a natural expression of man. If India wants to grow, then every person of India has to bring himself to give service with a smile. When people started serving the Sangh, they came to know that many people were doing many types of service in our country”. Bhagwat said India’s society is of real human beings, they have compassion, not just sympathy. Compassion is one of the four legs of society.

He further mentioned that Sangh has been serving society since inception, and everyone has the potential for service, which needs to be awakened. The Sangh is currently striving to create a healthy society through service. Bhagwat stressed the importance of considering everyone as equal and providing strength to weaker individuals in society.

