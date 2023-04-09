'Dead' woman in MP appears before police 9 years after her 'murder'; says her kin didn't 'kill' her  

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Legal documents declare her dead. The "dead" woman appears before the police and says she is very much alive.

The cops in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh are baffled.

Kanchan Uike appeared before the police on Friday after coming to know that her father and her brother are in jail for her "abduction" and "murder".

She went missing in June 2014. Amarwara police registered a case and investigated into the matter.

The Singodi police arrested her father and her brother in 2021. The duo allegedly confessed to the police that they murdered her. Police exhumed the skeletal remains of Kanchan from the spot where they allegedly said they buried her. Police have filed a charge sheet in the case. The DNA analysis report is still awaited.

Meanwhile, her father was granted bail by a court last month while her brother continues to remain behind bars.

Surprisingly, the police documents relating to the recovery of skeletal remains in 2021 mention the recovery of 210 bones. The human body has 206 bones.

According to Kanchan’s uncle Sukhdas Uike, the place from where "Kanchan’s" skeletal remains were recovered was where other members of the extended family were buried. It could have been the skeletons of anybody else.

This is what the "dead" woman told the reporters: “I went on my own in anger following a tiff in the family in 2014. I later got married. I live with my family, including two kids in Agar-Malwa district now. I recently came to know about my father and brother being in jail on false charges of murdering me. Hence, I rushed here."

She accused the cops of torturing her father and brother to make false admission of murdering her.

Confronted with a complex situation now, the ASP-Chhindwara Sanjiv Uike, while confirming that a married woman claiming to be Kanchan Uike met the police, said, “Nine long years have passed since she went missing. Many changes have taken place since then. The appropriate legal procedure will be followed in the matter and her DNA too will now be matched, based on the outcome, further action will be taken.”



