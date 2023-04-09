Home Nation

Mumbai Police register case against rapper Umesh Khade for 'anti-govt' song

Khade had uploaded the song on a social media platform having the account name Shambho, and the song went viral, he said.

Published: 09th April 2023 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police have registered a case against rapper Umesh Khade for his song allegedly against the government and the administrative system, an official said on Sunday.

With this, the Maharashtra Police have registered cases against two different rappers in a week for allegedly targeting the government.

In the latest case, a complaint was filed by an official of the Mumbai Police's Crime Intelligence Unit.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Friday against rapper Umesh Khade, who stays in Wadala area of Mumbai, for his song "Bhongli keli janata" (referring to sufferings faced by people), the official said.

Khade had uploaded the song on a social media platform having the account name Shambho, and the song went viral, he said.

The case was registered against Khade under Sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, he said.

He was called for questioning by the police on Thursday and later allowed to go, the official said.

After registration of the FIR on Friday, a notice was served to Khade asking him to appear before the investigating officer whenever required, he said, adding the rapper was not arrested.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad had in a tweet said there was nothing offensive in Khade's song.

Earlier, the Ambernath police in neighbouring Thane district on Wednesday registered a case against rapper Raj Mungse for his song which allegedly targeted the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra using derogatory language without naming anyone, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Police rapper Umesh Khade song
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp