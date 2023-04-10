EC grants national party status to AAP; Trinamool, NCP, CPI lose tag 

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Monday recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party, while it stripped the Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and the Communist Party of India of the coveted tag.

The decision was taken following the review of the parties’ performances in various elections held since 2014. With this, India now has six national parties — BJP, Congress, BSP, CPM, NPP and AAP.

The election body said the AAP earned the national party status thanks to its performance in Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat elections. “After its recognition as state party in Gujarat, the party has become recognised state party in four states i.e. Delhi, Goa, Punjab, and Gujarat. Thus, the party fulfilled the eligibility condition for granting recognition as a national party under paragraph 6 B (ii),” read the order issued by the Commission.

It clarified that NCP and Trinamool would be recognised as state parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya, respectively, based on their performance in the assembly elections. Reacting to the development, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “Becoming a national party in such a short time is nothing less than a miracle... People expect a lot from us. Today the public has given us this huge responsibility.”

The AAP has planned a celebration at its headquarters in the national capital in which Kejriwal will also participate. On the occasion, Kejriwal will address party workers across states, said the party leaders.

In separate orders, the EC also revoked the state party status granted to RLD in Uttar Pradesh, BRS in Andhra Pradesh, PDA (Manipur), PMK (Puducherry), RSP (West Bengal) and MPC (Mizoram).

