Home Nation

EC grants national party status to AAP; Trinamool, NCP, CPI lose tag 

The Commission said the AAP has been named as a national party based on its electoral performance in four states -- Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat.

Published: 10th April 2023 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

ECI, Election Commission

A view of Election Commission of India office in New Delhi – PTI Photo (File Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Monday recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party, while it stripped the Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and the Communist Party of India of the coveted tag. 

The decision was taken following the review of the parties’ performances in various elections held since 2014. With this, India now has six national parties — BJP, Congress, BSP, CPM, NPP and AAP. 

The election body said the AAP earned the national party status thanks to its performance in Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat elections. “After its recognition as state party in Gujarat, the party has become recognised state party in four states i.e. Delhi, Goa, Punjab, and Gujarat. Thus, the party fulfilled the eligibility condition for granting recognition as a national party under paragraph 6 B (ii),” read the order issued by the Commission.

It clarified that NCP and Trinamool would be recognised as state parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya, respectively, based on their performance in the assembly elections. Reacting to the development, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “Becoming a national party in such a short time is nothing less than a miracle... People expect a lot from us. Today the public has given us this huge responsibility.”

The AAP has planned a celebration at its headquarters in the national capital in which Kejriwal will also participate. On the occasion, Kejriwal will address party workers across states, said the party leaders. 
In separate orders, the EC also revoked the state party status granted to RLD in Uttar Pradesh, BRS in Andhra Pradesh, PDA (Manipur), PMK (Puducherry), RSP (West Bengal) and MPC (Mizoram).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission National Party AAP TMC NCP CPI
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp