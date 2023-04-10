India set to become third largest N-power producer by 2030

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will achieve a 20-gigawatt capacity of nuclear power generation by 2030, a major milestone that will place the nation as the third largest producer of atomic energy in the world after the USA and France, said Union Minister of State (independent charge) for science & technology Jitendra Singh.

The minister made these remarks while holding a review meeting with a group of senior scientists from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), in Mumbai. Singh said as per the targets laid down by the atomic energy department, India is set to achieve 20 GW capacity of nuclear power generation by 2030.

Singh mentioned that the credit for this rapid stride goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who for the first time after independence took the decision of approving 10 reactors in a single order and allowed nuclear installations to be developed under joint ventures with PSUs.

As a result, today India is the sixth largest in the world in the number of reactors that are functional and second largest in the total number of reactors including those under construction. The minister also said that nearly 9 per cent share of electricity is likely to be contributed from India’s nuclear sources by the year 2047 upon country’s 100 years of independence and that this would help in achieving net zero target by 2070.

