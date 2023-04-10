Home Nation

Seven killed, 23 injured after tree falls on tin shed in Maharashtra's Akola temple

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday at Babuji Maharaj temple located in Paras village under Balapur taluka when the people had gathered for the 'maha aarti'.

Published: 10th April 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operation underway after a tree fell on a temporary shed due to strong winds and rain, in a temple premises at Paras village, in Akola district. (Photo | PTI)

Rescue operation underway after a tree fell on a temporary shed due to strong winds and rain, in a temple premises at Paras village, in Akola district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AKOLA: Seven persons were killed and 23 others injured when a tree fell on a tin shed under which people were standing in a temple premises after heavy wind and rains in Maharashtra's Akola district, local administration said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday at Babuji Maharaj temple located in Paras village under Balapur taluka when the people had gathered for the 'maha aarti', Akola Collector Nima Arora said.

State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident and said the government will provide a compensation to the families of the deceased.

The district authorities said families of each of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 4 lakh and the injured persons will be given monetary assistance as per government rules.

Due to the heavy wind and rains, a 100-year-old tree fell on a tin shed under which around 40 people were standing, the district administration said.

Five men and two women were killed and 23 others received injuries.

Five of them were seriously injured, it said in a release.

After receiving information, police and district disaster management authorities rushed the spot and started the rescue operation, an official said.

The injured persons were rushed to the Akola general hospital, the district administration said.

The two women who died in the incident were aged 50 and 55 and hailed from Jalgaon and Buldhana. Out of the five deceased men, two aged 55 and one 35 years old were residents of Akola. The two other men were yet to be identified, the release said.

Deputy CM Fadnavis in a tweet expressed grief over the incident.

He said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to give compensation to the families of the deceased from the government's side and the CM's Relief Fund.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tree fall temple Akola Maharashtra accident
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp