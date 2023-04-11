BJP’s Maharashtra worry: 33 MLAs on sticky turf, shows survey

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The BJP has asked 33 MLAs in Maharashtra, who are shown in the danger zone in the party’s internal survey, to pull their socks ahead of 2024 assembly elections. According to a senior BJP leader, the internal survey is not exciting for the party. The party, therefore, has given a course correction note to the MLAs concerned. BJP is the single largest party with 105 MLAs in the 288-member state assembly.

The BJP is aiming for 150 seats on its own in the state and expects Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena to win 40 MLAs, the same as its present number.

“We found out that 33 MLAs are in the danger zone, while 20 are in the border area and therefore BJP cannot lose ground in Maharashtra. We made a tailor-made course correction list for all 105 MLAs. After the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the change in government, a lot of changes happened on the ground. MVA can put up a formidable fight due to their coexistence of different voter bases. We have to not only make inroads but get the decent lead as well,” said a senior BJP leader who was part of preparing the course correction list.

He said some MLAs are not in touch with their constituency people and they mostly stay in Mumbai, while other MLAs are poor in the implementation of the government schemes and projects. “We identified such MLAs and asked them to be present in their constituency and even told them that there would be surprise visits by the appointed, but little-known people. Party is also preparing a database. If there is no improvement, then these MLAs may lose the ticket also. We also asked to implement the schemes and project on war-footing. All things are done on a professional level,” he said, requesting anonymity.

Another BJP leader said that in some constituencies the caste calculations have changed so they need to work on caste dynamics. “We have given the name of the local and village level leaders who are influencers and sway the significant numbers of votes. These leaders, who are either neutral or with the Opposition, have to be poached and brought into the party fold. These steps will help to consolidate the respective MLAs' position in their constituencies.

We have asked them to take the state annual budget –is one of the best annual state budgets, with the aim of social engineering and pleasing every section of society. If this annual budget scheme is also implemented, then there will be a great help for these MLAs who are on a sticky wicket,” said a senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity.

Course Correction

Focus on caste calculations

Complete the perennial projects

Undertake projects that can be completed in a year

Poach local leaders who are neutral or with Oppn

Keep in touch with the constituency people

Increase the visits to social and influencer groups

Take the 2023 state budget to people

Connect to people through social media groups

Have regular meetings with active party workers

MUMBAI: The BJP has asked 33 MLAs in Maharashtra, who are shown in the danger zone in the party’s internal survey, to pull their socks ahead of 2024 assembly elections. According to a senior BJP leader, the internal survey is not exciting for the party. The party, therefore, has given a course correction note to the MLAs concerned. BJP is the single largest party with 105 MLAs in the 288-member state assembly. The BJP is aiming for 150 seats on its own in the state and expects Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena to win 40 MLAs, the same as its present number. “We found out that 33 MLAs are in the danger zone, while 20 are in the border area and therefore BJP cannot lose ground in Maharashtra. We made a tailor-made course correction list for all 105 MLAs. After the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the change in government, a lot of changes happened on the ground. MVA can put up a formidable fight due to their coexistence of different voter bases. We have to not only make inroads but get the decent lead as well,” said a senior BJP leader who was part of preparing the course correction list. He said some MLAs are not in touch with their constituency people and they mostly stay in Mumbai, while other MLAs are poor in the implementation of the government schemes and projects. “We identified such MLAs and asked them to be present in their constituency and even told them that there would be surprise visits by the appointed, but little-known people. Party is also preparing a database. If there is no improvement, then these MLAs may lose the ticket also. We also asked to implement the schemes and project on war-footing. All things are done on a professional level,” he said, requesting anonymity.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Another BJP leader said that in some constituencies the caste calculations have changed so they need to work on caste dynamics. “We have given the name of the local and village level leaders who are influencers and sway the significant numbers of votes. These leaders, who are either neutral or with the Opposition, have to be poached and brought into the party fold. These steps will help to consolidate the respective MLAs' position in their constituencies. We have asked them to take the state annual budget –is one of the best annual state budgets, with the aim of social engineering and pleasing every section of society. If this annual budget scheme is also implemented, then there will be a great help for these MLAs who are on a sticky wicket,” said a senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity. Course Correction Focus on caste calculations Complete the perennial projects Undertake projects that can be completed in a year Poach local leaders who are neutral or with Oppn Keep in touch with the constituency people Increase the visits to social and influencer groups Take the 2023 state budget to people Connect to people through social media groups Have regular meetings with active party workers