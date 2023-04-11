Lucknow Diary: UP too sees rise in tiger population

Namita Bajpai By

UP too sees rise in tiger population

In Suhelwa Wildlife Sanctuary across Balrampur, Gonda and Shrawasti districts in Central Uttar Pradesh, photographic evidence of tigers has been recorded for the first time, says a report on the tiger census released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. This time, Suhelwa and Sohagi Barwa wildlife sanctuary in Maharajganj, the district bordering Nepal in eastern UP, have emerged as the prominent tiger habitats in UP. In the Ranipur tiger reserve area in Chitrakoot district in Bundelkhand, three tigers were spotted but they were commonly spotted between Ranipur area and Madhya Pradesh. The report released on Sunday showed 804 “camera-trapped tigers” in the Shivalik hills and Gangetic plains landscape, which spans several states and includes five important tiger reserves.

Sketch of Ram Lalla’s Ayodhya idol ready

With temple construction going on in full swing in Ayodhya, the pencil sketch of the new idol of Ram Lalla (child form of Lord Ram) is ready. Thanks to Mumbai-based artist Vasudeo Kamath, the pencil sketch of the new idol drawn by him has also won the approval of the temple trust members. Meanwhile, the Trust is yet to take the final call on the rock to be used for carving out the new idol. At present, the trust has four boulders from Karnataka, four from Rajasthan, one from Odisha and two from Nepal stored at the Ram Sewak Puram, premises owned by Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Ayodhya. The idol of the child pose of Lord Ram would depict him as the age of the 5-6-year-old boy.

PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ to reach madrasas

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’, slated for April 30, will be broadcast in as many madrasas and minority-dominated localities of Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has asked its minority wing to ensure that it is heard in madrasas. The monthly radio show is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The ruling party has planned the move in the wake of urban civic polls scheduled in May to take the PM’s message to the minorities, especially ‘Pasmanda Muslims’ or the most backward members of the minority community. BJP has breached three bases – Azamgarh, Rampur Lok Sabha, Rampur Sadar Assembly — of SP with Muslims in dominance, in by-polls since June 2022.

