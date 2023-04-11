Home Nation

UP's case of rat activism: Chargesheet against man for tying stone to rodent's tail & drowning it in drain

The report indicated the rodent had lung and liver infection and died due to asphyxiation caused by lung infection.

Published: 11th April 2023 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Mouse, Mice, rodent

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

BUDAUN: UP Police have filed a 30-page chargesheet in a Budaun court against a man who allegedly tied a stone to a rat's tail and drowned it in a drain in November last year, an official said on Tuesday.

The police investigation linked "each and every sequence" and prepared the chargesheet based on the forensic report, videos in the media, and information collected from different departments, Circle Officer (City) Alok Mishra told PTI.

Police sources said to make the chargesheet strong, the post-mortem examination report has been used as a base.

The report indicated the rodent had lung and liver infection and died due to asphyxiation caused by lung infection.

On November 25, police received a complaint against Manoj Kumar for cruelty against an animal.

Police said animal activist Vikendra Sharma reported them that Kumar threw a rat into a drain after tying a stone to its tail.

Sharma said he entered the drain to save the rat but it died later.

On Tuesday, senior advocate Rajiv Kumar Sharma told PTI, "Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, there is a provision of fine from Rs 10 to Rs 2,000 and three years of imprisonment. And under Section 429 of IPC, there is a provision for five years of imprisonment or fine or both."

Kumar's father Mathura Prasad, however, said, "Killing of rats and crows is not wrong. These are harmful creatures."

"Rats had damaged the utensils made using soil, and had turned them into mounds of soil. This caused mental and financial problems to him. If action is taken against my son, then action should also be taken against those who butcher goats, hens and fishes. Action should also be taken against those who sell the rat killing chemical," Prasad added.

After the incident in November, the rat's carcass was sent to a veterinary hospital in Budaun for autopsy but the staff refused to examine it.

The carcass was then sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly.

Kumar was called to the police station for questioning.

He was later booked under IPC Section 429 (slaughtering an animal) and also under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, police said.

Later, the forensic examination showed the rat's lungs were swollen and it died due to a lung infection.

"Our experts concluded the rat died due to asphyxiation caused by lung infection," KP Singh, joint director of IVRI, had said then.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rodent Chargesheet UP
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp