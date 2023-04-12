Home Nation

52 new faces in first BJP list of 189 in Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will seek re-election from his home constituency Shiggaon in Haveri district.

Published: 12th April 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: After hectic consultations for several days, the ruling BJP on late Tuesday night announced its first list of 189 candidates for Karnataka with 52 new faces, two days before the nomination process is scheduled to start. The second list is expected in a day or two.

In a bid to make the fight tough for the Congress’ chief ministerial aspirants, the BJP fielded revenue minister R Ashoka against state Congress president D K Shivakumar in his pocket-borough Kanakapura and housing minister V Somanna against former CM Siddaramaiah in Varuna, which the Congress considers a safe seat.

Ashoka will also contest from his Padmanabhanagar seat in Bengaluru, while Somanna from Chamarajnagar. “In the last elections, Siddaramaiah won with a narrow margin (in Badami against B Sriramulu) and this time we are 100% sure of defeating him,” BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said while releasing the first list in Delhi.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will seek re-election from his home constituency Shiggaon in Haveri district. Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra will contest from the Shikaripura segment that was represented by the former — party’s Lingayat strongman for nearly four decades.

Former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, who recently left the AAP to join the BJP will be the party’s candidate from Chamarajpet in Bengaluru to take on Congress’s Zameer Ahmed Khan, while former IAS officer Anil Kumar will take former deputy CM G Paremeshwara in Koratagere in Tumakuru.

The party is fielding 52 new faces to overcome anti-incumbency, while also retaining most of the heavyweights, including turncoats who had helped the BJP form its government in 2019. The BJP had adopted a similar strategy in the UP and Gujarat polls.

The party, which is also banking on the state government’s reservation policy revamp, is fielding 30 from Scheduled Castes (SC), 16 from Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 32 from Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The numbers may increase when BJP releases names for the remaining segments.

The list was prepared after a detailed consultation process involving 25,000 party workers from the assembly segments, Singh and Pradhan said.

Shettar furious; Savadi dropped
There was some heartburn among the senior BJP leaders, who went public expressing their displeasure. While former CM Jagadish Shettar rejected a suggestion to make way for a new face, former deputy CM Laxman Savadi appealed to the high command to reconsider its decision to drop him

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Karnataka D K Shivakumar
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp