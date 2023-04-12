Conman's claims: Sukesh releases WhatsApp chats with BRS' Kavitha, AAP's Jain

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mandoli jail inmate Sukesh Chandrasekhar has for the first time released his alleged WhatsApp chats with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha and jailed AAP leader Satyendra Jain. He claimed that his conversation with them indicates a nexus between the Aam Aadmi party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and BRS leader in the so-called liquor policy scam.

In a letter written to Delhi LG VK Saxena, Chandrasekhar alleged that there are multiple contracts and business transactions between him and Aam Aadmi Party and CM Kejriwal.

"This very application and chats attached shows the nexus of Aam Aadmi party, Mr Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha, who are involved in Delhi liquor scam," Chandrasekhar said in his letter.

He stated that the submitted chat will help the ongoing investigation into the liquor scam case. "The said chats are in regard to Rs 15 Crore given by me to Mr Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendra Jain which was asked to be delivered to K Kavitha of BRS party in Hyderabad," the letter read.

As per the screen grabs of the alleged chats shared by Sukesh's legal counsel Anant Malik with the New Indian Express, it could be clearly read that Chandrasekhar was in a very codified conversation with some person whose number he had saved with the name 'Kavita Akka TRS'.

One of the messages written by the sender read, "AK bro package has to be given. It's ready with me." Chandrasekhar claimed that this package was an amount of Rs 15 Crore.

In another chat with a mobile number that he had not saved and claimed it to be of Satyendra Jain, one of the messages could be read as,"Bro Ghee tin ready. Yes bro 15 Kg." Sukesh said that the ghee refers to money in their code words and 15 Kg meant Rs 15 Crore. In the same chat he even wrote, "Inform big bro" to which the receiver replied,"AK Bhai knows."

Sukesh, presently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail, was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money laundering cases against Sukesh, has also questioned several Bollywood actors and models, including actor Jacqueline Fernandez for their alleged links to Chandrasekhar.

Notably, the New Indian Express had broken the story of Chandrasekhar’s allegations against AAP minister Jain on November 1, last year and since then, he has written multiple letters addressed to the media and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

