Costly deal?: Railways announce berths for differently-abled passengers, but they should pay full fare

Published: 12th April 2023 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To ensure safe travel for differently-abled passengers, the railways has earmarked berths, preferably lower ones, for them and their attendants in the mail and express trains.

This facility is already in place for the elderly and women travelling alone or with small children.

In an order to its zones issued on March 31, the Railway Board has said that four berths in Sleeper class (two lower and two middle), two berths in 3 AC (one lower and one middle), two berths in 3E class (one lower and one middle) will be reserved for differently-abled people and their attendants.

In Garib Rath trains, a provision has been made to reserve two lower berths and two upper berths for differently-abled passengers.

However, for this facility, they will have to pay the full fare.

Apart from this, in AC chair car trains two seats will be reserved for the 'Divyang' or differently-abled people.

The railways offers concessions in fare to four categories of differently-abled persons -- orthopedically handicapped/paraplegic persons and mentally retarded persons who cannot travel without an escort, completely blind persons and the totally deaf and dumb travelling alone or with an escort.

