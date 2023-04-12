Home Nation

Have differences, but won’t oppose JPC into Adani issue, says Pawar

Pawar later said he would not oppose the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)  probe into Adani-Hindenburg report even though he has his differences.

Published: 12th April 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut (R) meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo | ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  A few days after the NCP distanced itself from the key issues concerning the united Opposition, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai to discuss and iron out their differences. 

Pawar later said he would not oppose the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)  probe into the Adani-Hindenburg report even though he has his differences. The meeting between two top leaders of Maharashtra lasted more than one hour.  

According to sources, Maha Vikas Aghadi was united and was also getting a good response. The NCP showed its disagreement over major issues raised by the Opposition. It is a cause of concern for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena which is also part of the MVA. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had earlier met Pawar and planned for a meeting between the two leaders to clear doubts against the Opposition. 

The major issue was that Uddhav and the Congress demanded a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg research report, while Pawar is not in favour of the JPC and in targeting Adani as well. However, Pawar later clarified that he will not oppose the demand for a JPC probe on the Adani-Hindenburg report even though he has his differences. He said that if his views on some issues differ from that of the Opposition, it does not mean he is helping the BJP. 

Another issue that distanced the two parties from each other was — Raut raising doubts over PM Narendra Modi’s qualifications and degree.  NCP said the PM’s degree cannot be a strong-enough issue when there were more important problems at hand. Pawar has a divided stand over VD Savarkar. He likes Savarkar’s work that is progressive, but opposes the anti-minority and extremist Hindutva writing. 

Meanwhile,  Thackeray’s party accept Savarkar completely and even demanded the Bharat Ratna for him. Pawar has also said that Thackeray should have consulted the alliance partners before resigning as the chief minister.

Thackeray meets Pawar in Mumbai

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai to discuss and iron out their differences. The meeting between two top leaders of Maharashtra lasted more than one hour.  According to sources, Maha Vikas Aghadi was united and was also getting a good response.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Group JPC probe Maha Vikas Aghadi Adani vs Hindenburg Sharad Pawar Uddhav Thackeray NCP Shiv Sena congress
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp