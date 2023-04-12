Have differences, but won’t oppose JPC into Adani issue, says Pawar

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: A few days after the NCP distanced itself from the key issues concerning the united Opposition, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai to discuss and iron out their differences.

Pawar later said he would not oppose the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg report even though he has his differences. The meeting between two top leaders of Maharashtra lasted more than one hour.

According to sources, Maha Vikas Aghadi was united and was also getting a good response. The NCP showed its disagreement over major issues raised by the Opposition. It is a cause of concern for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena which is also part of the MVA. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had earlier met Pawar and planned for a meeting between the two leaders to clear doubts against the Opposition.

The major issue was that Uddhav and the Congress demanded a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg research report, while Pawar is not in favour of the JPC and in targeting Adani as well. However, Pawar later clarified that he will not oppose the demand for a JPC probe on the Adani-Hindenburg report even though he has his differences. He said that if his views on some issues differ from that of the Opposition, it does not mean he is helping the BJP.

Another issue that distanced the two parties from each other was — Raut raising doubts over PM Narendra Modi’s qualifications and degree. NCP said the PM’s degree cannot be a strong-enough issue when there were more important problems at hand. Pawar has a divided stand over VD Savarkar. He likes Savarkar’s work that is progressive, but opposes the anti-minority and extremist Hindutva writing.

Meanwhile, Thackeray’s party accept Savarkar completely and even demanded the Bharat Ratna for him. Pawar has also said that Thackeray should have consulted the alliance partners before resigning as the chief minister.

