Ajit Pawar denies NCP rift, says not joining BJP 

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: It took social activist Anjali Damania to set off tremulous rumours that Ajit Pawar was ready for a saffron switch. Not only him but 10-15 of his NCP cohorts too will embark on an “unlikely” journey along with the NCP’s second-in-command after Sharad Pawar, Damania tweeted.

Naturally, the NCP refuted the speculation. Reacting to the buzz, Ajit Pawar said: “Damania is a big person, and it would not be right on my part to speak on her comment.”

Earlier in the day, Damania tweeted that some of the state government employees shared the information that the 16 MLAs of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will be disqualified and Ajit Pawar will join the BJP with 10-15 MLAs. Top NCP sources said that Ajit Pawar, Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel do believe that NCP should go with the BJP and get immunity from arrest in connection with various cases.

“The BJP has been misusing Central agencies to target their opponents. Leaders are threatened to either join the BJP or face arrest and perish behind bars. Some opposition leaders are succumbing to the BJP’s pressure tactic. But as long as NCP chief Sharad Pawar is in command over his party and the family, things are unlikely to take that shape,” said a senior NCP leader.

NCP’s Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said wouldn’t predict what the future holds. NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said Anjali Damania is working on BJP’s agenda to damage Ajit Pawar’s image. He said Ajit Pawar has several times refuted such speculation. “It shows that there is a conspiracy against Ajit. This has been done to weaken the Maha Vikas Aghadi,” Tapase said. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said he does not think that Ajit Pawar will join the BJP.

Don’t bring all issues to media, Ajit warns Cong

NCP chief Ajit Pawar has warned Maharashtra Congress Nana Patole not to take “every small issue of Maha Vikas Aghadi” to the media, and that he should first try to resolve it with alliance partners. The leader reminded Patole that in alliance, there are bound to be issues on matters.

