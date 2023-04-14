11-year-old stripped, beaten up & forced to chant religious slogans in MP: Report

By Online Desk

Two minors allegedly thrashed an 11-year-old, stripped him and forced the boy to chant religious slogans at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, reports say.

The suspects recorded the incident on video. The police have registered a case against the suspects for serious offences, including kidnapping, NDTV reports

According to the victim's statement, he was playing near Star Square when the accused approached him and told him that toys were being distributed near Best Price on the bypass, the report said.

On the pretext of getting toys, the accused took the boy near Mahalaxmi Nagar and forced him to chant religious slogans. They also allegedly beat him and made him take off his clothes. The victim managed to escape and informed his family, who then filed a complaint with the Lasudia police.

