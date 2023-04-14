Heat wave set to sizzle North India and East Coastal region, says IMD

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s Gangetic plains and the east-coastal region will face a heat wave in the next few days. Severe heat wave will hit according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) However, Northwest and western India will receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.

Central and north peninsular India will have maximum temperatures in 40-42 degree range. West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, coastal Andhra, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar are very likely to face an extra 3-5 degree of heat during next 4-5 days.

Heat wave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celcius or more for plains and at least 30 degree Celsius or more for hilly regions. Heat wave can be for the human body when exposed.

According to IMDs, heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal during 13th-17th April, over north coastal Andhra Pradesh & Odisha during 13th-15th April and Bihar during 15th-17th April, 2023.

“Absence of rainfall lead to rise in temperatures,” says IMD’s scientist.

However, West India and Northwest India will likely have isolated rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning. Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will likely have isolated hailstorms during the next 5 days. Similarly, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Punjab are likely to have scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.

IMD’s Agromet division advised farmers of western India, especially Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, during the next 5 days which might affect some horticulture crops like grapes, sapota, onions and pomegranate. Growers should keep the harvested produce at a safer place.

Besides rising temperatures, a cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan and a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 15th April 2023.

Under the influence of Western Disturbance, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms likely over Western Himalayan Region and north-eastern states during many days of the third week (20-26 April). It would lead to a lowering of temperatures by 2-3 degrees C in this region. Due to fresh western disturbances, weather anomalies would be observed all over the country.

‘Crucial five days ahead’

Maximum temperatures are in the range of 40-42°C over parts of central & north peninsular India. Western Himalayan region and Northeast India, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe, and Madhya Pradesh

Heat wave conditions: Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

Isolated rainfall and hailstorms, thunderstorm: Western and Northwest parts of India to receive rain with thunderstorms and lightning, while absence of rain elsewhere.

Isolated hailstorm forecast in next five days: Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, Jammu and Kashmir, Laddakh, Himachal Pradesh, west Rajasthan and Punjab

