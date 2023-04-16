Home Nation

All educational institutions in Bengal to remain closed next week due to severe heat: CM 

Mamata Banerjee said children have been complaining of headaches and other health issues after coming back from school in the last few days.

Published: 16th April 2023 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

summer, temperature

For representational purpose

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said all educational institutions in the state will remain closed next week in view of the 'severe' heatwave conditions.

Banerjee said children have been complaining of headaches and other health issues after coming back from school in the last few days.

"All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed from Monday till Saturday next week, keeping in mind the severe heatwave conditions. I urge the private educational institutions to do the same during this period," Banerjee said.

The CM said an official notification in this regard will be issued soon.

"I will also request people to avoid coming out in the sun from 12 pm to 4 pm," she said.

The West Bengal government had earlier announced preponing the summer vacation in state-run and aided schools by three weeks to May 2, except in the hill areas, due to the sweltering heat.

Most places in the state have been recording day temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius, and the MeT Department has forecast that heatwave conditions will continue till April 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee educational institutions severe heatwave
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp