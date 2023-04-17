Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Eight arrested for killing a Muslim man and his son in Bemetara 

Violence had erupted in Biranpur village, located 100 kilometres away from state capital Raipur, on April 8 after a fight between schoolchildren.

Published: 17th April 2023 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Image used for representational purpose only.)

By PTI

BEMETARA: Eight people were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old man and his son in Biranpur village of Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district last week, police said.

The accused were apprehended from their hometowns based on the video footage and analysis of call detail records (CDR), Bemetara Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela told PTI.

Three each were residents of Saja and Bemetara police station limits in the district, while two were from Gandai police station area in neighbouring Khairagarh district, he said.

The bodies of Raheem Mohammad and his son Idul Mohammad (35), residents of Shaktighat area of Biranpur, were found at a murum mine, a few kilometres away from the village on April 11, three days after it was rocked by communal violence.

Violence had erupted in Biranpur village, located 100 kilometres away from state capital Raipur, on April 8 after a fight between schoolchildren.

A local resident, Bhuneshwar Sahu (22), was killed in the clash and three policemen suffered injuries.

Two houses, including one belonging to Rahim's son-in-law, were burnt down on the outskirts of the village amid a Chhattisgarh 'bandh' (shutdown) called by right wing organisations on April 10.

Six FIRs have been lodged at Saja police station in connection with the incidents in Biranpur.

Eleven persons have been arrested for alleged involvement in Sahu's murder, while nine, including a minor boy, were arrested for allegedly setting ablaze a house belonging to Rahim's son-in-law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
communal violence murder
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp