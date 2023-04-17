Home Nation

Government rushes to take stock of pulses supply as prices shoot up

In Bihar, for example, tur prices have increased nearly 89% to Rs 14,500 a quintal as of April this year from Rs 7681.36/ quintal the same month last year.

Published: 17th April 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Covid recovered people, says Kaur, must eat pulses, legumes, sprouts, eggs, fruits, vegetables, and nuts. To reduce weakness, have one dry fig, two dates, three-four soaked black raisins every morning

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Concerned about rising prices of pulses in an election year, the government is mounting pressure on stockists, millers, food processors and traders to declare their stocks of pigeon pea (tur/arhar) and black gram so that the government takes the right decision.

In Bihar, for example, tur prices have increased nearly 89% to Rs 14,500 a quintal as of April this year from Rs 7681.36/ quintal the same month last year. Senior officers of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) have already visited 12 centres of pulses-producing regions. Imports of pulses have also been continuing from Africa and Myanmar.

According to trade analysts, India has imported 8.75 lakh tonne (LT) of tur and 5.12 LT of black gram by March 23.

“We are knocking on the doors of every possible small-to-midlevel trader to make them feel that they are under the government radar,” said a senior officer of the DoCA who recently visited Latur mandi in Maharashtra, one of the largest tur markets.

“The government needs to know the stock availability in the country to take the right decision,” said Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary, DoCA. In 2022-23, the kharif pulses sowing areas were reduced by around 4% due to erratic rainfall in major growing areas like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. The latest estimation of tur production is 36 LT, lower by 6 LT in the previous year.

Since October last year, the government has maintained it is monitoring the pulses crisis. It’d appear it did not make timely market intervention by procuring pulses directly from farmers. It started procurement in March. The procurement agency National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) has not revealed any data on the procurement target and how much it has procured yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pulses election year department of Consumer Affairs
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp