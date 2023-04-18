No clean water, toilets in most Gujarat Anganwadis

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The tall claims of Gujarat government of providing water to 100% households under the ‘Nal Se Jal Yojana’ in the state have fallen flat as over 2,296 Anganwadis have not received safe drinking water. According to Women and Child Welfare Department report, as many as 1,564 Anganwadis do not have toilet facilities as well. There are over 53,029 Anganwadi centres in Gujarat. However, 2,296 of them lack safe drinking water supply.

The Gujarat Anganwadi Association’s Ahmedabad district president Rupaben Joshi claims that “aside from Anganwadi that does not have a water facility, sisters and children do not get drinking water because the time of water supply to Anganwadis from the government and the borewell is different. Who will fill the water? How soon will it be finished? Additionally, there is no water storage facility. So where do I store it?” According to the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s response in the Lok Sabha, there are a total of 50,029 Anganwadi centres in Gujarat, with 46,104 of them in ‘pakka’ structures therefore there are around 3,925 Anganwadis operating in ‘kutcha’ buildings.

In addition, 43,161 Anganwadis are run in government facilities, 2,943 in cooperative buildings, and 6,923 in rented residences. According to the MoU between the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Vedanta in 2015, the government has started the process of modernising Anganwadi centres across the nation; however, as of the ministry’s response dated 03.02.2023, none of the Gujarat Anganwadi centres have been upgraded. While the government pays an Anganwadi Worker Rs 5,500 per month and an Anganwadi Helper Rs 3,250 per month, employee organisations argue that this amount of money is primarily spent on Anganwadi workers’ transportation expenses.

“Why does it also pay the Anganwadi sisters Rs 5,500? What will they do with Rs 5,500 during inflation? By providing such low wages, the government exploits Anganwadi workers.We have sent countless submissions to the government, but haven’t received any reply,” said Rajnikant Bhartiya, president of ‘Gujarat Janta Jagruti Manch’ who works for the rights of Asha workers and Anganwadi workers.

What is Anganwadi?

An Anganwadi is a type of rural childcare establishment. Started by the Indian government in 1975, these establishments are a part of the Integrated Child Development Services initiative to combat childhood hunger and malnutrition.

2,296 lack safe drinking water

1,564 have no toilets

46,104 in ‘pakka’ buildings

6,925 in ‘kutcha’ structures

43,161 Anganwadis run in government facilities

2,943 in cooperative buildings

6,923 in rented residences

Total Anganwadi centres in Gujarat 53,029

