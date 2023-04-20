Home Nation

Govt committed to building drug-free India by ’47: Shah

The government is committed to building a drug-free India by 2047, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. 

Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the 1st National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Force of States and Union Territories in Delhi on Wednesday | Express

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

Attending the first National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Force of States and Union Territories, the home minister said it is very important to guard the future generations and this necessitates strict action against drug dealers who are ruining the young generation and destabilising the economy Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is "committed to building a drug-free India by 2047", he said, adding that the "vision of drug-free India is important for the future generations, and at this crucial stage in the fight against drugs, if we move forward with determination, collective efforts,

“Team India” and “Whole of Government Approach”, then our victory is certain” Shah said while many countries across the globe have failed in the battle against narcotics, India is at a stage where we can win against this fight by moving forward with the determination of 130-crore people. The home minister said we have two important weapons in the fight against drugs – PITNDPS and confiscation of property. He said that “ruthless action should be taken against the drug dealers only then this fight will gain momentum.” He said the states should work in coordination with the central agencies to curb the use of dark net and cryptocurrency. 

Along with this, all the states should also work together with the National Forensic Science University to use modern technologies like block chain analysis, map intelligence and digital forensics. He said that if we work well along with these techniques, we will find ourselves two steps ahead in this fight. Shah said that we have to move forward with the ‘Bottom to Top’ and ‘Top to Bottom’ approach to destroy the entire network of narcotics. 

He said that in a few selected interstate and international cases these approaches should be developed by giving them to NCB for proper investigation. He emphasised that the main objective of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and this conference is ‘Solution Oriented Thinking’.

