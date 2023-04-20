Home Nation

Insertion of Section 17A in anti-graft act step in right direction: Vice Prez Dhankhar

Dhankhar was addressing the inauguration of the two-day celebrations being held in the national capital to mark the 16th Civil Services Day.

Published: 20th April 2023 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Jagdeep Dhankar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar inaugurating the 16th Civil Services Day celebrations at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said the 2018 amendment of the Prevention of Corruption Act with the insertion of Section 17A was a "step in the right direction" for ensuring that civil servants can properly discharge their duties.

Section 17-A of the Act statutorily prohibits the police from conducting enquiry/inquiry/investigation into any offence punishable under the Act arising from a "recommendation made" or "decision taken" by a public servant without previous approval of the competent authority.

"It (the section) regulates investigation of issues regarding decisions taken by public servants in discharge of their official duties by providing prior approval of the authority concerned," he said.

Dhankhar was addressing the inauguration of the two-day celebrations being held in the national capital to mark the 16th Civil Services Day.

The vice president said the civil services were the fulcrum for achieving 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) and lauded the bureaucracy for bringing in development through their hard work and zeal.

"Our civil service composition is continuously getting more representatives, encompassing all segments of society," Dhankhar added.

