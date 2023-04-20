Insertion of Section 17A in anti-graft act step in right direction: Vice Prez Dhankhar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said the 2018 amendment of the Prevention of Corruption Act with the insertion of Section 17A was a "step in the right direction" for ensuring that civil servants can properly discharge their duties.

Hon’ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the 16th Civil Services Day celebrations at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today. @DrJitendraSingh @DoPTGoI pic.twitter.com/d6at2FYgwm — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) April 20, 2023

Section 17-A of the Act statutorily prohibits the police from conducting enquiry/inquiry/investigation into any offence punishable under the Act arising from a "recommendation made" or "decision taken" by a public servant without previous approval of the competent authority.

"It (the section) regulates investigation of issues regarding decisions taken by public servants in discharge of their official duties by providing prior approval of the authority concerned," he said.

Dhankhar was addressing the inauguration of the two-day celebrations being held in the national capital to mark the 16th Civil Services Day.

Even after succeeding in the toughest exam, the fiscal benefits of Civil Servants are not comparable to the alternatives available.



However, there is something unique and special about Civil Services that make it envy of your peers in the alternatives. #CivilServicesDay @DoPTGoI pic.twitter.com/pwGI3qcisf — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) April 20, 2023

The vice president said the civil services were the fulcrum for achieving 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) and lauded the bureaucracy for bringing in development through their hard work and zeal.

"Our civil service composition is continuously getting more representatives, encompassing all segments of society," Dhankhar added.

