PM Modi chairs high-level meet on Sudan, asks officials to prepare for evacuation plan

The PM assessed the most recent developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report of the condition on the ground – with specific focus on the safety of over 3000 Indian citizens present there.

Published: 21st April 2023 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual high-level meeting on Friday to review the situation in Sudan.

He has asked officials to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments, continuously evaluate the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan and extend them all possible assistance.

PM Modi has further directed the preparation of contingency evacuation plans, accounting for the rapidly shifting security landscape and the viability of various options.

The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister (Dr S Jaishankar), National Security Advisor (Ajit Doval), Foreign Secretary (Vinay Mohan Kwatra), India’s Ambassador to Egypt (Ajit Gupte), Air Chief Marshal, Naval Chief, Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia (Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan), India’s Ambassador to Sudan (BS Mubarak) amongst other officials.

During the meeting the PM assessed the most recent developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report of the condition on the ground – with specific focus on the safety of over 3000 Indian citizens present across the country.

The PM also offered his condolences to the family of the Indian national who fell prey to a stray bullet last week.

Emphasis was also given on the importance of maintaining close communication with neighbouring countries in the region as well as those with significant members of the citizesn in Sudan.

Meanwhile, Dr Jaishankar met the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, in New York on Thursday and discussed the developments in Sudan.

"Focus understandably was on Sudan. India strongly supports efforts towards an early ceasefire leading to creation of safe corridors. Will continue to work closely with the UN and other partners in this regard," Dr Jaishankar said.

India is also in touch with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, US and UK on Sudan and is seeking support from them for updates and safety of citizens.

