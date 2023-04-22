Home Nation

State BJP chief resigns ahead of Shimla municipal polls



By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap on Friday resigned from his post ahead of the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls, citing personal reasons and thus paving way for the appointment of the new state party chief. 

The saffron party is likely to reorganize its organisational structure in the hill state following its debacle in the state assembly. Kashyap has handed over his resignation to the party’s national president BJP Nadda citing “personal reasons’’ even as his term was coming to an end. It has come as a surprise when the Shimla Municipal Corporations elections are due on May 2. 

After tendering his resignation, he was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi after a sudden deterioration of his health. Kashyap was appointed state party president in May 2020 as he had then succeeded Dr Rajiv Bindal who resigned from his post.

The BJP had lost the bye-elections in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and in Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies in November 2021 and then in December last year, the party also lost the assembly polls. Kashyap a sitting Member of Parliament from Shimla was first elected to the state assembly in 2012 from Pachhad.

