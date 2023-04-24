Home Nation

Sachin Pilot says will continue to protest graft during former CM Raje's regime

Senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot has asserted he will continue with his agitation for action against the corruption of the previous BJP government.

Published: 24th April 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Samark in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Speaking to the media in Jaipur on Sunday, Pilot said he will not back down from the stand he has taken against the state Congress government and has been “politely requesting” it to take action in corruption cases of the previous BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje.

Pilot also remarked that despite his fast on April 11, no action has been taken in these cases. “Speaking the truth, raising voice against corruption and injustice, is among the values of the Congress party. Following these values, I observed a one-day fast on April 11. Today, it’s been two weeks, no action has been taken so far. So, again I politely request the government to fulfil the promises we had made to the people,” Pilot told reporters after offering prayers at Jaipur’s famous  Jharkhand Temple on Sunday.

Pilot added that he greatly welcomes the action taken by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which arrested several corrupt IAS, IPS, RAS and other officers. 

He further said, “the chief minister himself had said that ACB is active and has raided several corrupt officers, which we all welcome. But, when he had come to power after being in opposition for five years, we never said that we would arrest a patwari or officer. We had said we will take action in the corruption cases that happened in Vasundhara Ji’s tenure.”

Significantly, Pilot wondered how demanding action against corruption is being termed as an ‘anti-party activity’. Instead, he said that the September 25 incident when pro-Gehlot MLAs had boycotted the CLP meeting in Jaipur, was a virtual rebellion against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and the real damage to the party was due to that action of the MLAs last year.

Pilot also raised questions over the inaction against the pro-Gehlot leaders who had defied the party’s high command in September 2022.

“It is true that the incident that took place on September 25 was an open violation of the orders of our Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken were openly insulted. Why hasn’t action been taken against them yet? The answer lies with the party,” Pilot remarked as he once again asserted.

Pilot also argued that it was unfair to call his fast ‘anti-party’ and said “this is the first time that even before an event took place, it was declared so.

