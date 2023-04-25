India, China agree to maintain stability in Eastern Ladakh

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Corps Commanders of India and China have agreed to maintain “security and stability” in eastern Ladakh and continue working out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. The 18th round of the India- China Corps Commander-level meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo meeting point on the Chinese side on Sunday.

“The two sides had a frank and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the western sector so as to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas, which will enable progress in bilateral relations,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Monday.

Lieutenant General Rashim Bali, the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps Commander, led the Indian side in the discussions. The defence of eastern Ladakh is looked after by the Fire and Fury Corps. The Chinese side is led by the South Xinjiang Military District Commander.

The two sides had “an exchange of views in an open and candid manner.” In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the western sector. “The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu is scheduled to be in India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meetings in Delhi next week. This will be the first visit of Li Shangfu as he was appointed as China’s new defence minister in March.

The situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh has been tense since May 2020 as the troops of the Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army clashed with the Indian Army soldiers at Finger 4 on the Northern Bank of the Pangong Lake. Post the clashes, China has deployed its troops in the areas of North Bank and South Bank of Pangong Tso, Gogra, Hot Spring and Depsang, leading to the months-long standoff.

First 5 women officers set to join Artillery regiment

The first lot of women officers to be commissioned into an artillery unit will be sent soon to join frontline in the Regiment of Artillery. Five women officers completing training from the Officers Training Academy, Chennai on 29 April will be sent soon to join frontline Artillery regiments as, which is a major combat support arm. “A total of 10 women officers will be commissioned in the Regiment of Artillery this year with the first lot of five being commissioned this month end,” a source said. The Regiment of Artillery is the second largest arm of the Indian Army with close to 300 units. As of now, the women officers have not been granted permanent commissions into Infantry, Armoured, Artillery and Mechanised Infantry.

