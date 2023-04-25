Home Nation

Noida: 50-year-old COVID-positive man with co-morbidities dies, second such death in 2023 

By PTI

NOIDA: A 50-year-old COVID-19-positive man succumbed here, becoming the second fatality linked to the virus this year, officials said Tuesday.

The man had several co-morbidities and was suffering from obesity and hypertension, they said.

According to the figures released by the Gautam Buddh Nagar health department on Tuesday, the death toll in the district linked to COVID-19 has now reached 493.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, logged 107 new COVID cases after which the number of active patients reached 700, the data showed.

Of the total positive cases, 27 patients are currently admitted in hospitals.

"The deceased was a COVID positive patient who also had co-morbid conditions linked to the respiratory system, very high obesity and hypertension, among others," Dr Amit Kumar, district surveillance officer for COVID-19, told PTI.

The officer urged citizens to follow COVID protocols such as wearing masks, practising social distancing, avoiding crowded places, sanitising hands, and washing them regularly with soap.

A 78-year-old COVID-positive patient had died here on April 18 with co-morbid conditions, becoming the first virus-linked death in Gautam Buddh Nagar in 2023, according to officials.

