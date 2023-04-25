Home Nation

Serious matter: Supreme Court issues notice on wrestler's plea seeking FIR against Brij Bhushan

The bench said and ordered redaction of names of complainant wrestlers from judicial records with a view to suppress their identities.

Published: 25th April 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

WomenWrestlers

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik during a protest against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan singh at Jantar Mantar .(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Delhi government on a plea of seven women wrestlers seeking direction to the Commissioner of Delhi Police of registering a FIR against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly assaulting women wrestlers. 

Noting that there are serious allegations in the plea, a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha while seeking response from GNCTD posted the plea for Friday. The court also directed for redacting the identities of the petitioners.

Appearing for the wrestlers, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal though they have been complaining of sexual harassment by Singh, the authorities have not taken steps to register FIR against him. “Even the police persons can be prosecuted for not registering an offence of this nature. On allegations of sexual assault, no FIRs have been lodged,” Sibal said. 

EDITORIAL Wrestlers’ protest 2.0 can turn political, not good for anyone

Many renowned Indian wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik in January had accused Singh and WFI coaches for sexually harassing female grapplers.

After meeting with the wrestlers although the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on January 24 had announced the formation of an oversight committee led by MC Mary Kom, the committee was tasked with overlooking the day-to-day activities of WFI and the allegations against Singh.

But the stir was renewed on Sunday at Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers sat on dharna pursuant to them being unhappy with the committee’s report and Delhi Police’s inaction in filing the FIR. 

The complaint was filed by seven of the country’s top wrestlers, Olympic medallists and multiple world championship, medalists including a minor.




Brij Bhushan Sharan WFI president wrestlers protests
