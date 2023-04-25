Home Nation

West Bengal: Mob breaches sec 144, sets police station afire to protest girl's death in Kaliaganj 

The mob also set ablaze several vehicles including two-wheelers parked near the police station building which was reduced to ashes.

Published: 25th April 2023 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

MinorRapeDeath-Uttar Dinajpur-Kaliaganj

Representational image of cops controlling the situation after violent protests by locals over the death of a minor girl, in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, on April 22, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KALIAGANJ: Violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, miscreants set fire to Kaliaganj police station in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district on Tuesday to protest against the death of a teenage girl whose body was found in a canal here last week.

Two police personnel were injured in the attack.

An official said people allegedly belonging to the Adivasi and Rajbangshi communities organised a "Thana gherao" programme on Tuesday afternoon protesting against alleged "police inaction" in the case and claiming that the girl had been raped and murdered.

Preliminary post-mortem examination of the girl's body, however, indicated she had not been raped.

While the ruling Trinamool Congress blamed the opposition BJP for the incident, the saffron camp alleged a "complete failure" of the law and order machinery.

The protestors, who also demanded the suspension of Raiganj Police District SP Md Sana Akhtar, threw stones at the police personnel deployed there before breaking barricades.

The police started a baton charge and used water cannons but could not stop the mob from entering the police station and setting it on fire.

"The situation is under control at the moment. We have deployed a huge number of policemen including RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel," the IPS officer told PTI, adding that two policemen were injured in the clash.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were clamped in parts of Kaliaganj on Sunday morning, ahead of the visit of a team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Meanwhile, the war of words between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, which started after the girl's body was found, continued ahead of the panchayat election in the state.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh held the BJP responsible for the arson.

"The BJP is misguiding the Adivasis and instigating them to attack the police," Ghosh said.

The saffron camp, however, pointed the finger at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the incident.

"I do not support attacks on police personnel. But I have come to know that the police had attacked the people who were peacefully carrying out their protests.

This is the result of complete failure on the part of the law and order machinery. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is responsible for it," Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said.

None was arrested in connection with Tuesday's arson till the filing of this report.

The police earlier arrested six people after a mob attacked them and set on fire several shops and vehicles in Kaliaganj following the recovery of the girl's body on April 21.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday met the girl's family.

He alleged severe lapses by the state police in investigating the case, and said he will submit a report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Four police officers, all in the rank of Assistant Sub Inspectors, were Monday suspended for allegedly dragging the body of the girl on the road while removing it from the spot where it was found, amid protests by people.

A video purportedly showing the incident has gone viral. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

