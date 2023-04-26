Home Nation

Delhi excise policy case: CBI’s second chargesheet names Sisodia

While the traders allegedly got windfall gains, the Delhi government lost huge revenues due to the policy tweaks.

Published: 26th April 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Tuesday filed the second chargesheet naming former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Arjun Pandey, Amandeep Dhal, and Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Buchi Babu Gorantla. Special Judge M K Nagpal fixed May 12 for considering the chargesheet after the CBI submitted that the prosecution sanction against Sisodia has already been procured from competent authorities.

Arjun Pandey’s name figured in the course of the investigation along with that of co-accused turned informer Dinesh Arora, who was allegedly closely associated with the AAP and was actively involved in “managing” and “diverting” the illegal kickbacks from liquor traders who benefited from the Delhi excise policy that was allegedly tweaked in their favour.

While the traders allegedly got windfall gains, the Delhi government lost huge revenues due to the policy tweaks. The central investigation agency, which arrested Sisodia in connection with the case on February 26 for non-cooperation in the investigation, had filed the first chargesheet in the case on November 25, naming seven accused including Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Arun R Pillai, Mootha Gautham, Sameer Mahendru, Kuldeep Singh (then deputy excise commissioner) and Narender Singh (then assistant excise commissioner).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Arjun Pandey Amandeep Dhal Delhi excise policy case
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp