Delhi excise policy case: CBI’s second chargesheet names Sisodia

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Tuesday filed the second chargesheet naming former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Arjun Pandey, Amandeep Dhal, and Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Buchi Babu Gorantla. Special Judge M K Nagpal fixed May 12 for considering the chargesheet after the CBI submitted that the prosecution sanction against Sisodia has already been procured from competent authorities.

Arjun Pandey’s name figured in the course of the investigation along with that of co-accused turned informer Dinesh Arora, who was allegedly closely associated with the AAP and was actively involved in “managing” and “diverting” the illegal kickbacks from liquor traders who benefited from the Delhi excise policy that was allegedly tweaked in their favour.

While the traders allegedly got windfall gains, the Delhi government lost huge revenues due to the policy tweaks. The central investigation agency, which arrested Sisodia in connection with the case on February 26 for non-cooperation in the investigation, had filed the first chargesheet in the case on November 25, naming seven accused including Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Arun R Pillai, Mootha Gautham, Sameer Mahendru, Kuldeep Singh (then deputy excise commissioner) and Narender Singh (then assistant excise commissioner).

