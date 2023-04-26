Home Nation

Man shoots woman who rejected him outside her house in MP's Dhar

The accused man had lodged a complaint of abetment of suicide against the woman and her family members after his mother died by suicide by consuming poison.

By PTI

DHAR: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by a man she has rejected outside her house in Dhar city of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday when she was preparing to leave for the court in connection with an old case involving the attacker's mother, police said.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 AM in Basant Vihar Colony when the woman, accompanied by her sister, was starting her scooter.

"Initially, we received the information that a woman was shot at by an unidentified person. She was declared brought dead at a hospital by doctors. The accused was later identified as Deepak Rathore," said Dhar Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh.

Singh said Rathore was in love with the woman and pressuring her to marry him but she rejected him.

"In 2020, the woman submitted a complaint under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) of IPC against Rathore. In 2021, she lodged another complaint against him for attacking her," the SP said.

Rathore lodged a complaint of abetment of suicide against the woman and her family members after his mother died by suicide by consuming poison.

The accused had claimed that his mother took her life as the woman refused to marry him and her kin supported her, police said.

"The deceased woman was preparing to leave for the court which was supposed to hear the abetment of suicide case when she was fatally shot," the police officer said.

Police have registered a case and efforts are underway to trace Rathore.

Police have also declared a reward of Rs 10,000 on Rathore who is on the run. A police officer said the illegal portion of the house of the accused will be demolished.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) o

