Home Nation

High returns: Uptake in smuggling of Phensedyl to Bangladesh in 2 years

Phensedyl is a much sought-after drug by addicts especially in the dry states and Bangladesh where it serves as replacement to alcohol, banned by law due to its codeine content.

Published: 28th April 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

poison drug

For representation purpose.

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A cough syrup that provides the much needed sleep to small children and a sigh of relief to tired and weary mothers’ is now a much sought after drug by many addicts in a few dry Indian states and also in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Each time six-year-old Animesh would have a sleepless night of coughing and sneezing, especially during the winter-spring transition, his mother would administer a teaspoon full of Phensedyl. That ensured total bliss! After Animesh suffered severe allergic coughing and sneezing triggered by pollen and allergen, a paediatrician prescribed the codeine-based syrup that would comfort the kid during such allergic attacks.

But while the drug provides many kids like Animesh and even adults’ relief during allergic triggers, it’s a much sought after drug by addicts especially in the dry states and Bangladesh where it serves as replacement to alcohol, banned by law due to its codeine content.

Amid strict vigil on cow smuggling, the peddling of Phensedyl, a legally manufactured drug into neighbouring Bangladesh is at an all-time high according to a senior official of the Border Security Force  (BSF) that guards the Indian frontiers. Due to its lucrative returns amid high demand, the smuggling of the codeine-based drug has almost doubled in the last two years, with smugglers finding the cough syrup a more lucrative item, according to sources in the BSF.

This has turned states in the east and northeastern part of India, boarding Bangladesh as the biggest transit hub of the drug and has seen a significant increase in recent times. According to the BSF, the number of units confiscated by BSF guards from the Indian states bordering Bangladesh has gone up from 2.82 lakh in 2021 to over 4.06 lakh in 2022.

The BSF officials in the first quarter of 2023 have already confiscated over 85  lakh units till mid-April. “Smuggling this cough syrup is quite rewarding financially as the cost of one bottle of Phensedyl, which sells for around Rs 170 in India, instantly shoots up to Rs 500 as soon as it crosses the border,” said a senior officer in the BSF.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Phensedyl Drug smuggling
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp