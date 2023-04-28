Indian Army to create separate wing to handle cyber operations

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to augment operational capabilities along with absorption of new technologies, the Indian Army has decided to create a new wing to handle cyber operations. It also plans to create structures to “test bed” a variety of niche tech-enabled equipment being inducted into the Army.

The decisions were taken during the latest 5-day edition of Army Commanders Conference (ACC) which was organised for the first time in a hybrid model beginning April 17. “With rapid migration towards net centricity, which entails an increased reliance on modern communication systems, the forum reviewed the requirement to safeguard the networks and decided to operationalise Command Cyber Operations and Support Wings (CCOSW) in the immediate future,” the Army said in a statement on Thursday.

The CCOSW “will assist the formations to undertake the mandated cyber security functions.” To begin with, the new wing will have dedicated officers and will spend tenure at the command level, sources said. “Cyberspace has emerged as an important military domain both in grey zone warfare (‘the contested arena somewhere between routine statecraft and open warfare’) as well as conventional operations.

The decision is based on the fact that “the expansion of cyber warfare capabilities by our adversaries has made this domain more competitive and contested than ever before.” In order to augment the capabilities of the forces by absorption of niche technologies and equipment, the Army Commanders also decided to nominate Lead Directorates and ‘Test Bed’ Formations to evolve optimal employment philosophies and scaling to facilitate better exploitation across the Army.

Pointing to a large number of niche tech-enabled equipment being inducted into the Indian Army, a need was felt that force structures are required to optimally exploit them. “ These equipment include a variety of tactical/mini/ micro/logistics drones/UAVs, drone swarms, loiter weapon systems, electronic warfare, ant-drone equipment etc. The Army has announced 2023 as the ‘year of transformation.’

Tech edge for Indian Army

Army Commanders’ Conference okays a new 4-year technical entry scheme for officers. It will come into effect from January ’24

Better training:

The 4-year tenure will have 3 years of training at the Cadet Training Wings (CTWs), followed by one year of basic military training at IMA Dehradun

The advantage:

The 4-year model will ensure young officers are available in the Army units for one additional year

Niche equipment

Tactical, mini, micro, and logistics drones, UAVs, drone swarms, loiter weapon systems, electronic warfare, and anti-drone apparatus

