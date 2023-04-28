Home Nation

Jharkhand: Raj Bhawan to host PM Modi’s 100th ‘Maan ki Baat’ with 100 special invitees

The invitees include Padma Awardees, sports persons, vice-chancellors and members of civil society.

Published: 28th April 2023 09:49 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the public through his radio address Mann Ki Baat. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: To mark PM Narendra Modi’s 100th episode of ‘Maan Ki Baat’ on April 30, Jharkhand Raj Bhawan has invited 100 special guests to hear the speech delivered by PM Modi.

The invitees include Padma Awardees, sports persons, vice-chancellors and members of civil society. Raj Bhawan sources informed that the Darbar hall is especially being decked up to make the invitees comfortable to listen to Modi’s flagship address, Mann Ki Baat, which was aired for the first time on October 3, 2014.

“As many as 100 people from different walks of life have been invited and Governor CP Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest for the event, during which, they will listen to the 100th episode of Prime Minister’s Mann ki Baat on April 30,” said an official in Raj Bhawan requesting anonymity.

An exhibition will also be organized by Central Broadcast Bureau after the Mann ki Baat, he added. The official further added that the list of invitees include all those who had gone to attend the Delhi Conclave of ‘Mann ki Baat’ along with the Padma Awardees, sports persons, vice-chancellors and the members of the civil society. The Governor will also host a lunch for the guests after the prime minister concludes his address, he added.

In addition to that, Jharkhand BJP has also planned to host Modi’s flagship address on a massive scale and all the elected representatives, including the party MPs and MLAs have been asked to listen to the address with at least 100 persons at 100 places in each of the 81 assembly constituencies all over the state. The party leaders have been asked to listen to the PM’s address.

The objective, according to BJP functionaries, is to connect with the people from every polling booth in the state through this programme. The BJP leaders, who will host the programme, have been asked to upload their photographs at the ‘Mann ki Baat app by 12.30 pm, they said.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat (MKB) on November 27 talked about Sanjay Kachhap, also known as the 'Library Man' of Jharkhand, who is on a mission to extend academic support to the underprivileged. Kacchap has set up 18 libraries on his own at many locations in Kolhan Division of Jharkhand, for which, state Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon conferred him with the title of ‘Library Man’.

Notably, a report on Sanjay Kacchap was published prominently in the September 19, 2021 edition of ‘The Sunday Standard.’

