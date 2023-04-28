SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the UP government while it was considering a plea seeking the constitution of an independent committee to inquire into the murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashrat on April 15.

“Why were they not taken to the ambulance right from the entry gate to the hospital? Why were they paraded?" the SC asked the government.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashrat were killed dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction. They were shot dead while they were being escorted by police personnel to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

The bench of Justices SR Bhat and Dipankar Datta sought a comprehensive status report from the state government with regards to the steps taken to enquire into the deaths which occurred Atiq and his brother on April 15, 2023, and report on the encounter killing of son Asad on April 14, 2023, the court also asked as to how did the shooters know Ahmad and his brother would be taken to the hospital?

The court while posting the plea filed by Advocate Vishal Tiwari which had also for inquiry into 183 encounters that had occurred since 2017 as stated by Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) to be heard after three weeks also asked the state to disclose the steps taken by the state after Justice BS Chauhan’s commission report.

Levelling allegations of violation of the rule of law and oppressive police brutalities in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Tiwari in his plea had said that Extra Judicial killings of fake encounters have been very badly condemned under the law. “The power of punishment is only vested in the Judiciary. The police when becomes daredevils than the entire Rule of law collapses and generates fear in the mind of people against the police which is very dangerous for the Democracy and this also results into further crime," the plea had stated.

Tiwari in the plea had argued that such actions were a severe threat to the democracy and rule of law, establishments of anarchy and prima facie development of the police state. “In a democratic society the police cannot be allowed to become a mode of delivering final justice or to become a punishing Authority,” it also stated.

